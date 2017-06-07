Five star rating for Falkirk salon

An independent UK guide to quality standards in hairdressing has announced a Falkirk salon has just achieved a much sought after five star rating.

The Good Salon Guide, having visited and objectively assessed the operation, now recognises Renella, in Meadow Street, as a top premises and a colour expert and has included it in its prestigious guide.

Gareth Penn, Good Salon Guide managing director, said: “I am delighted Renella has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide. Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.

Renella owner Ross Miller said: “It’s great, not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards to make it into the guide. It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”