Firms win new demolition contract

Two local businesses have earned a place on a new £16 million demolition contract for Scotland’s local authorities.

Larbert’s David Morton and Bonnybridge’s Central Demolition will be taking part in the first national framework to offer demolition services to councils throughout the country.

The Scotland Excel contract will help councils deliver planned demolitions as part of regeneration and improvement work and also respond quickly to dangerous buildings with emergency demolitions with a three hour or less response time.

Councillor Mike Holmes, convener of Scotland Excel, said: “Our new demolition contract is the first national framework of its kind to offer demolition services to all 32 Scottish councils. It will give them tools to quickly and efficiently source work from specialist contractors that have gone through a detailed tender process.

“The framework will help Scottish councils get the best value for money.”