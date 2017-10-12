Firms all hoping to be named a winner

Hoping for success in upcoming award ceremonies are a raft of businesses from across Falkirk district.

Three are in the running in several categories in the Scottish Italian Awards, while six are shortlisted for the Vows, the wedding industry Oscars.

Nominated for Best Fish and Chips at the Scottish Italian Awards are Lemetti’s of Camelon and Central Fish & Chips in Bonnybridge.

Gambero Rosso is in the running in two categories. The Burnbank Road venue is a finalist in Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Wine Selection.

The Scottish Italian Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on November 12.

Hoping to continue their success at the Vows is Catwalk. The Falkirk boutique has been a finalist every year since 2011, winning their category four times. This year they are again on the Wedding Party Outfitter shortlist.

Olivia Cameron of Falkirk has been a finalist since 2012, winning the Bridal Dress Retailer category last year and is again nominated, along with Pamela Jayne Bridal of Bonnybridge.

Stewart Highland Kilts of Falkirk is shortlisted for Groomswear Retailer, having made the final for two years.

Emma Gray is again in the final of the Wedding Photographer category having been a finalist since 2014 and winning in 2015.

Glenskirlie House and Castle in Banknock is on the area Wedding Venue shortlist.

The winners will be announced on November 20.