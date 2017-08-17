Firm ‘signs up’ for Edinburgh Tattoo

A Falkirk sign-maker literally had a large part in the promotion of this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Signs Express has provided massive signs and graphics for the world famous annual event to help attract even more people to see the spectacle which takes place at Edinburgh Castle until August 26.

Utilising specialist equipment to wrap a high-level construction, the Signs Express team used their skills to help the Tattoo celebrate 100 years of aircraft carrier aviation.

Signs Express owner Steve McMurray said: “It is such a great honour to be a part of such an extraordinary celebration now ingrained in Edinburgh’s culture. We sincerely hope everyone who visits the Tattoo has an amazing time, just as we did when helping prepare for the event.”

The relationship between Signs Express and the Tattoo was established by marketing and communications agency Williams Lea Tag, which works closely with the Ministry of Defence and the Signs Express network, bringing together the two to complete this important project.

The large graphics which Signs Express placed high above the entrance to the castle’s esplanade really helps to sell the 100th anniversary of aircraft carrier aviation theme and Steve and the team have earned plenty of praise from organisers and the Royal Navy for their efforts, which involved some very late nights and working to tight timescales.

Visit www.edintattoo.co.uk for more information.