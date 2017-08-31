Firm’s purchase of wood pellet plant secures local jobs

Grid energy provider Arensis has successfully purchased Grangemouth’s Verdo Renewables wood pellet plant.

The acquisition of the Inchyra Road manufacturer is part of a £50 million UK investment plan by Arensis to provide a sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel supply for its biomass energy generation.

The deal will also maintain all jobs at the Verdo plant, which creates more than 60,000 tonnes of wood pellets per year and will allow Arensis to meet growing customer demand around the world using market-leading biomass energy generators.

Stuart Banks, executive vice president of Arensis UK operations and former plant director of the Verdo Grangemouth site, said: “By bringing the Verdo pellet plant into Arensis’ portfolio, we can streamline the entire process of off-grid energy generation.”

Arensis plans to install 30 biomass generators at the site to power manufacturing operations, reducing its carbon footprint further.