Finalists hoping to toast their success

Hoping to have something to raise a glass to are the three Falkirk venues shortlisted for the Best Bar None national awards.

The initiative recognises the best licensed premises in Scotland over ten categories.

Flying the flag for Falkirk will be Sportsters in the Bar and Innovation in Social Responsibility categories; Behind the Wall in Independent Bar and Heart of the Community; and Artisan Tap will be vying for the Newcomer title.

The awards recognise each venues contribution to encourage customer and staff safety while supporting a good night out. The National accolades acknowledging the best work and innovative practices on offer about Scotland’s 400-plus Best Bar None accredited locations.

Sarah Winters from Falkirk Delivers which runs the initiative locally, said: “A huge congratulation to all three venues. Those who have been successful in becoming finalists in the National Awards show exemplar dedication and hard work, and continue to improve policies, procedures and initiatives, benefiting the safe night-time economy.”

Arlene Campbell of Best Bar None Scotland said: “The awards continue to grow year on year and it’s great to see so many venues from different corners of Scotland represented.”

The local awards saw 17 venues receive accreditation.

To make the grade they are assessed and scored according to national guidelines before gold, silver and bronze awards are made.

The National Awards take place in Glasgow on March 30.