Falkirk nightclub refused extra hour

The award-winning City nightclub has been refused permission to open for an extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights.

Falkirk Council Licensing Board rejected its the request to be allowed to close at 4am when it met.

Police Scotland had objected to the plan.

In a letter, the Chief Constable claimed granting the application would “not support” the licensing objective of supporting public health and safety.

Councillor John McLuckie moved it be refused. An amendement from board convener Councillor James Kerr that it be granted failed to find support.

Bosses of the popular venue in Princess Street had claimed the change would not lead to problems.

Lawyer Archie McKeever said: “The City is a leader in its field when it comes to public safety. When the company’s premises in Dunfermline made a similar application the board in Fife heard objections from the police but agreed to a six month trial.

“At the end of that period the attitude of the police had changed.”