Falkirk High Street revival is aim of new store

Tackling the town’s throwaway culture is the aim of a new shop opening in Falkirk next week and specialising in upcycled goods.

Local charity Forth Environment Link has spent ten months transforming the former Central FM premises at the east end of the High Street.

It opens next Wednesday, November 1 at 11am selling everything from coasters made from old maps and bags from discarded textiles, to repurposed clothing and clocks made from leftover wood.

It aims to have a positive impact on the environment by diverting more usable goods from landfill and is funded by the Climate Challenge Fund.

Revive Falkirk project coordinator, Kelly Rice, said: “We’re breathing life back into old products and the High Street by bringing one of the town centre’s empty units back into use. But Revive is much more than a shop, it’ll also be a community hub where people can come together to learn skills to get the most out what they already have.

“We’ll be running a variety of workshops from bike maintenance and technology repairs, to woodwork and mending clothes. We want to show people how to get more out of less, saving them money and helping the environment. We’ll also be sharing other eco-friendly tips that will help their pocket, from making greener travel choices to reducing home energy consumption.”

Revive will be open three days per week, Tuesday 2pm-7pm, Wednesday 11am-4pm and Saturday 11am-4pm.

Kelly added: “The shop marks first the phase of an innovative community resource in Falkirk with environment at its heart. Early next year we’ll be launching an active travel hub next door to Revive in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Greener Healthier Falkirk Project.”