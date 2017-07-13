Falkirk Council’s website is the best, say experts

Falkirk Council has one of the best websites in the UK according to industry experts.

The council’s website picked up two top awards at last week’s Better Connected Awards ceremony in Birmingham.

The site – www.falkirk.gov.uk – won ‘best for website experience from a mobile device’ and ‘best for search, navigation and A to Z’. Only three other councils in the UK picked up two awards on the night.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “This is great news, not just for Falkirk Council but also our customers who can now make online transactions anytime of the day or night.

“We want to modernise the way we interact with our customers and allow them to request and receive services from us online.

“This also saves the council time and money.

“We’re particularly pleased to be recognised as having one of the best website experiences from a mobile device in the UK.

“We are providing an award-winning service to the 70 per cent of our customers who choose to interact with us via a mobile device.”

Across the UK, over 400 local authority websites were assessed and carefully scrutinised across a range of criteria including accessibility, the mobile and search functions and navigation.

Falkirk residents can now request Falkirk Council services online using their smartphones any day of the week.

Visit www.falkirk.gov.uk.