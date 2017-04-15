Falkirk businesses toast success in wine and coffee

Two Falkirk town centre business are in the running for a top award.

Thousands of nominations have been put forward for the sixth annual Scottish Independent Retail Awards and wine supplier Canton Colli Euganei of Cockburn Street has been shortlisted in the off-sales category.

Meanwhile, Pots in the Cow Wynd has made the final in the coffee shop sector.

Formerly Alders, it was only taken over by Nicky Stirling towards the end of last year, while Canton Colli Euganei has been open for less than two year.

Owner Erika Rosa said: “We won the off-sales category in 2016 and we are so excited for being nominated in 2017 too.”

Voted by the Scottish public, the awards highlight the value of independent retailers to the communities they operate within, as well as recognising entrepreneurial spirt and business acumen.

The winners will be announced at a gala event in Glasgow on Tuesday, April 25.