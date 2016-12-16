Falkirk area is fuel poor

New figures reveal Falkirk is the fifth poorest fuel area in the UK – despite having the Scottish petrochemical capital Grangemouth on its doorstep.

According to price comparison website MoneySuperMarket.com, Scotland has the five worst cities or areas in the UK when it comes to those who cannot afford adequate heating.

The report stated as many as 10.8 per cent of UK households are considered fuel poor and fall short in paying their yearly energy bills by an average of £371. It claims 22 per cent of the Falkirk population is in this position – this position, compared to 28 per cent in Dundee, the UK’s most fuel poor city.

While the top fuel poor cities are Scottish, those areas with the least fuel poverty are found in the south of England.

Falkirk MSP Angus MacDonald said: “Nobody in energy rich Scotland should live in fuel poverty, particularly those in Falkirk district with the petrochemical plant on their doorstep.

“The Scottish Government helped 97,000 households move out of fuel poverty between 2014/15 and pledged an extra £10 million to help families most in need of support to keep warm this winter – committing half a billion pounds over the next four years to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency.

“The promotion of district heating systems will also help towards eradicating fuel poverty and I’m pleased that there is progress on that front locally.”