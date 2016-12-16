Falkirk agent celebrates 30 years in business

A Falkirk town centre business is proving it’s possible to thrive as an independent despite the difficult economic climate.

Property Unlimited, located in Cockburn Street, is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a letting and estate agent.

People appreciate dealing with a smaller, more personal company Kristene Spalding

The firm was established by Les Barrie in November 1986 with current owner Kristene Spalding taking over the reins in November 1995.

She now employs three local people – including Jay McCourtney and Pauline Hume – as well as daughter Louise (17) who took over the Saturday shifts vacated by her sister Emily (23) five years ago.

Over the years, lettings became the major focus for the company as the economic conditions made it difficult for people to get on the property ladder.

However, in the recent months the sales side of the business has started to grow again and will be a major focus in 2017.

Kristene said: “People appreciate dealing with a smaller, more personal company. With so many large organisations, sometimes people can just become a number or a name on an email.

“Our clients often tell us that they always feel welcome when they phone the office, or just pop in for a chat! It is on this premise that we have grown the business over the years.”

Pauline added: “We enjoy working within a small, independent company. We feel proud to be part of the team to have reached this significant milestone and look forward to taking the company onwards and into the next 30 years!”