Falkirk accountant Ian hangs up his books

An accountant has done his sums and worked out that retirement adds up for him as he said goodbye to his colleagues this week.

Ian McFarlane (73) started his own accountancy firm back in 1971 and is now handing over the reins to partners Charles Rose and Kevin Gilmour as he prepares for a life outside of the office.

Colleagues said goodbye to Ian on his last day in the office

Ian, born and bred in Falkirk and now living in Brightons, did his apprenticeship at the WR Campbell & Baxter firm, which used to be in the old Vicar Chambers in Vicar Street.

Following the five-year apprenticeship, which included poring over the books at night classes at college, he spent seven years with Campbell & Baxter and a further year working in Zambia before starting Ian McFarlane & Co in Melville Street, Falkirk.

The company has grown over the years from Ian being the solitary employee to now having 13 workers, all of whom he will miss dearly.

On his last day at the desk he’s been at for the past 46 years, Ian told The Falkirk Herald: “I’m keeping my desk here because I’ll still have a few things to do. It is time to hang up the books, however, and I will miss my colleagues and all the banter in the office from day-to-day.”

Ian has been married to wife Mary for 48 years and the couple have three children and five grandchildren.

He added: “I am hoping to play a bit more golf and have more time to just relax. I have dealt with thousands of clients over the years and been on first name terms with a lot of them and I’ll miss that too.”