Fairtrade book in print thanks to store

An illustrated children’s story-book focussing on Fairtrade and created by students from Forth Valley College will go to print thanks to a £500 grant from Scotmid.

The adventures of ‘Jolly Trolley’ – written by HNC early education and childcare students and illustrated by former FVC art and design student Michelle Sadler – is the first childrens’ book of its kind and will help young children to understand the concept of Fairtrade products and the ethos and importance of Fair Trade.

It was officially launched at St Andrew’s Primary School – a Fairtrade status school – in November as part of Book Week Scotland 2016.

However, following a successful bid to the Scotmid community grants scheme a further 700 books can now be printed and will be distributed to primary schools around Forth Valley.

The students involved were Morag Dunion and Claire McInally from Alloa; Silke Duncan from Dollar; Zoe Harvey from Bo’ness and Fiona Paterson from Dunfermline. All are now working as supply nursery teachers with Clackmannanshire Council.