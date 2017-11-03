Fabulous finalists revealed as judging gets underway

The successful applicants for this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards can be announced.

From the large number of entrants, 23 businesses are vying for the top spot in eleven categories.

Final stage judging is now underway with all those who made it through to this stage making presentations in a bid to be selected as the most successful in their field.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner on Thursday, November 30 in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont.

Leading the judging panel will be Falkirk Herald editor-in-chief Colin Hume. He said: “Thanks to everyone who entered this year. There was a very high standard of entries and deciding on eventual winners in each category is going to be a difficult task.”

The 2017 finalists are:

Best Start Up sponsored by Macdonald Inchyra – Findlays, Maley’s Chocolate and Wee Heroes

Best Green Business – My Dolce Wines and Howgate Shopping Centre

Best Independent Business sponsored by the Howgate Shopping Centre – Apex Vets, Torwood Garden Centre and Maley’s Chocolate

Best Tourism Business – The Fusion Group of Companies and Torwood Garden Centre

Best Sales and Marketing – Physio Led Pilates, HAIR and IKM Consulting

Best Growth sponsored by Alexander Dennis – Central Recycling Ltd, Ecosse Holdings Ltd and LOC Hire Ltd

Best Social Enterprise – Cloybank, Re-Union Canal Boats and Forth Valley Community Focus CIC

Best Business in the Community – Apex Vets, Torwood Garden Centre, Enjoy-a-Ball Limited and Howgate Shopping Centre

Best Small Business sponsored by Falkirk Council – Alexander Taylor Estate Agents Ltd, Fanatikool, Coffee on Wooer and e-telegence.com

Best Large Business – Central Demolition Ltd, Ecosse Holdings Ltd, IKM Consulting Ltd and LOC Hire Ltd

Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Ineos – Wee Heroes and Coffee on Wooer & Thirsty CoW.

To buy tickets for the evening, which will be hosted by radio and TV presenter, Ewen Cameron, visit www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards.