Enter now to be part of the 2017 business awards

Launched last week, The Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2017 have already got everyone talking.

Businesses are queueing up to get involved by submitting entries highlighting the excellent work they are doing to improve the area’s viability.

This is our opportunity to say well done and acknowledge the achievements of all those who are such an integral part of Falkirk’s economic growth.

Sole traders and multi-nationals all are playing their part – and this is the chance for them to tell the wider community about what they do and how well they are doing it.

Whether they be a business which has recently launched or are part of our heritage, all have an equal opportunity to be in the spotlight.

Entry forms are available now and, after a period of judging, the winners will be announced at a gala dinner in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel on Thursday, November 30.

It’s St Andrew’s Day and we can’t think of a better date to highlight what’s best about Falkirk and Scotland’s business community.

Colin Hume, Falkirk Herald editor-in-chief, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the Falkirk Herald Business Awards for 2017.

“This will be the eighth time we have staged the awards and the breadth and quality of entries we get never ceases to amaze us.

“Falkirk district can boast hundreds of fantastic businesses – from one-man operations to massive multi-nationals – and we want to give them all a platform to celebrate their successes.

“Please take the time to look over the categories and enter the awards - after all, if you’re not in it, you can’t win it!”

Entry forms are available by logging on to on www.falkirkherald.co.uk/business awards.

The closing date for entries is October 6 – so don’t delay in getting you submission prepared.

After shortlists are drawn up for each category, the successful finalists will be invited along to make a presentation to judges during the weeks commencing October 30 and November 6.

The winners will be announced at the gala event, along with a special presentation to The Falkirk Herald’s Business Personality of the Year.

Make sure you are there on the night to find out who the 2017 recipient will be.

Categories

There 12 categories are:

Best Start-Up Business

Best Green Business

Best Independent Retailer

Best Tourism Business

Best Sales and Marketing

Best Growth Business – sponsored by Alexander Dennis Ltd

Best Social Enterprise

Best Business in the Community

Best Small Business – Sponsored by Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa

Best Large Business

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Ineos

Employee of the Year