Do you have what it takes to manage Falkirk Stadium?

Peter Houston has a firm hold on the reins of Falkirk FC but it appears there is a lack of leadership at Falkirk Stadium which will hopefully be addressed soon.

Earlier this month Falkirk Community Trust advertised for the post of stadium manager at the Bairns’ home ground.

The ad for the full-time £37,658 to £41,188 per year post stated the Trust is looking for applicants who can manage and develop Falkirk Stadium – people who are experienced managers familiar with the operation of a busy leisure and catering environment.

The successful candidate will be able to create and implement a business plan to manage stadium programmes, deliver a conference and catering service within the stadium, oversee management of the stadium’s Westfield Cafe and provide support for Falkirk FC and other tenants who used the building.

Applications for the position should be made in writing with CV and supporting statement addressed to The Chairman, FCSL by e-mail to Donna.Easton@alkirkcommunitytrust.org.

The closing date for applications is Friday, September 1.