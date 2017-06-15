DIY SOS to finish Falkirk project

Bosses at business support group Falkirk Delivers need help to deliver their latest project.

Work bringing a derelict piece of land in the town centre back into the public domain was going well thanks to funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme and support of local community volunteers.

As a result of their hard work the area, known locally as Fleshmarket Close which had been allowed to become a hot spot for anti-social behaviour and a ‘blot on the landscape’, has been cleared of litter and rubble and beginning to look attractive again.

Unfortunately, hopes of the job being completed on schedule have been hit by the loss of the team originally signed up to complete the final phase.

Now an appeal has gone out to find a replacement.

The DIY SOS has been made by Falkirk Delivers assistant manager Sarah Winters.

She said: “The area behind the Tolboth Tavern and COW wasn’t very welcoming, but volunteers have done a fantastic job preparing the area for the groundworks to be completed.

“Because the final group were unable to complete the work we are now in desperate need of help from local landscaping firms to donate materials and willing labourers to provide the manpower to finish everything off.

“The area is in the heart of the town behind our iconic steeple so to have a nice area to sit nearby would be great for the town centre and businesses surrounding the area.”

Anyone who can help can contact Sarah on (01324) 611293.