Digital makeover at Falkirk McDonalds brings 10 new jobs

A “significant investment” in the McDonalds restaurant in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park is creating 10 new jobs.

The venue, which opened on Wednesday after being closed to undergo a major digital makeover, will have improved facilities for the speed and ease of ordering with four self-order kiosks.

McDonald's restaurant in Falkirk's Central Retail Park.

Customers will also be able to view the nutritional information of their meals as ‘dedicated’ dining room hosts help with table service, which McDonalds say has been popular with customers.

The restaurant is run by franchisee Elliot Jardine, who started working with the company as a manager in 1986 before opening his first of eight franchises in 2004.

He said: “I am dedicated to invest in Falkirk and in the development of my employees. That’s why I’ve improved the crew room to provide them with the same facilities that our customers enjoy and have an area to train and develop to keep improving the service we offer.”