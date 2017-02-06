Diageo ‘must reward staff’ after soaring profits, says union

Union bosses have called on whisky giant Diageo to recognise and reward the efforts of its workers.

The GMB pointed to the “soaring” interim financial results of the firm, which has sites in Bonnybridge and Grangemouth, and urged management to give employees a suitable pay award.

According to the GMB the company has shown a 28 per cent rise in profits for the last six months and net sales are up 14.5 per cent.

GMB’s membership across Diageo’s Scottish operations are undertaking a consultation ahead of collective bargaining for the 2017/18 pay award, having recently negotiated a new settlement for pension reforms across the company.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “These soaring results show there is momentum everywhere in Diageo’s business, but the strong foundations have been built by the skills of Scottish workers – it’s time to give the workers their fair share.”