Depot celebrates long-serving staff

Staff at Asda’s Grangemouth Depot were congratulated on over 25 years of service with the company this month.

The distribution depot has one of the largest numbers of long-serving Asda colleagues in Scotland, with 19 colleagues having worked at the depot for 25 years, and a further three celebrating 30 years of service.

Between them, the colleagues have accumulated an impressive 565 years of service with the supermarket.

Amongst them is Allan Brisbane, who started his 30-year Asda career in a store, but now works in the depot, creating layout plans for storing products.

He said: “During my time here I’ve made lots of good friends. The team get on really well.”

Also celebrating 30 years with Asda are Raymond Lyons and Harry Thomson.

Colin Reid, manager at Asda Grangemouth depot, said: “We are very proud of all our colleagues at the Grangemouth depot and our amazing number of long-serving colleagues.”