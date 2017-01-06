Delivering the goods for their customers

A Grangemouth logistics firm had a record-breaking festive season as it helped transport over £340 million worth of goods.

Haulier Duncan Adams was involved in the movement of more than 850,000 pallets in two months, an industry record.

A member of Palletways UK, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network, its November tally topped 500,000 pallet.

Last month began with a record week of 117,000 pallets handled and, with the final figure expected to hit 350,000, the total for the run-up to Christmas will be 850,000.

Gordon Goudie, Duncan Adams spokesman, said: “Transport firms are the unsung heroes of British homes at Christmas time. When people open their gifts, gadgets and seasonal beverages on Christmas Day, chances are many of these will have been transported by Duncan Adams through the Palletways UK network.

“Our business is proud to have played our part in what is a record-breaking festive period for Palletways. The teamwork between the staff here and the entire Palletways network across the UK and Europe has been immense to ensure that our fleet can run full pelt day and night to get goods delivered for Christmas.”

The 22-year-old palletised freight network processes about 780 trailers every single day with around 1500 vehicles criss-crossing the country daily. It also scans every single pallet moved by the network – capturing 112,000 pictures every day to ensure everything is delivered on time.