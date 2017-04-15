Deal with boat firms means plain sailing from Falkirk Wheel

A new partnership will make sure cruising the canals from The Falkirk Wheel remains ‘plain sailing’.

Three hire boat fleets have signed a deal with Scottish Canals to continue operating on the Forth & Clyde and Unions Canals.

The future of ABC Leisure Group Ltd, Black Prince and Marine Cruises was in doubt when Capercaillie Cruisers who ran the 15 boats on their behalf announced it will stop trading in October.

Katie Hughes of Scottish Canals said: “We’re absolutely delighted because the partnership will not only retain the hire boat fleet but allow it to grow. Scotland’s canals have attracted significant investment over the years, and nowhere is this more evident than in the success of The Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies.”

Leighton Jones of Black Prince said: “We had put our marketing on hold because of the uncertainty, but this news means we can start taking booking for 2018 and beyond. It’s great news not only for the three boat hire companies, but also fantastic news for the many holidaymakers who flock to the Lowland Canals each year to enjoy all that Scotland’s inland waterways have to offer.”