Deadline looms for your entries

There’s still time to get your entry in for The Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2017 – but don’t delay.

The closing date of October 6 is looming so to ensure you are at the business event of the year fill the form in now.

It’s an excellent opportunity for businesses to highlight all the great work they are doing to help foster the area’s economic growth.

The awards, which first launched in 2007, are an occasion when these achievements can be acknowledged by their peers.

There are 12 categories to suit all types of companies and this is their chance to tell the wider community about what they do and how well they are doing it.

Whether they be a business which has recently launched or are part of our heritage, all have an equal opportunity to be in the spotlight.

Entry forms are available now and, after a period of judging, the winners will be announced at a gala dinner in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel on Thursday, November 30.

It’s St Andrew’s Day and we can’t think of a better date to highlight what’s best about Falkirk and Scotland’s business community.

Colin Hume, Falkirk Herald editor-in-chief, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the Falkirk Herald Business Awards for 2017.

“This will be the eighth time we have staged the awards and the breadth and quality of entries we get never ceases to amaze us.

“Falkirk district can boast hundreds of fantastic businesses – from one-man operations to massive multi-nationals – and we want to give them all a platform to celebrate their successes.

“Please take the time to look over the categories and enter the awards - after all, if you’re not in it, you can’t win it!”

Entry forms are available by logging on to on www.falkirkherald.co.uk/business awards.

After shortlists are drawn up for each category, the successful finalists will be invited along to make a presentation to judges during the weeks commencing October 30 and November 6.