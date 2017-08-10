Craig is hunting for his own Falkirk Wee Heroes

A young man on a mission for success that could sum up budding entrepreneur Craig MacDonald.

A young man on a mission for success that could sum up budding entrepreneur Craig MacDonald.

The 19-year-old from Larbert is getting a little help from superheroes with his venture which launches today in Callendar Square.

His superhero laser tag arena, thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, uses state-of-the-art technology from America. It uses interactive gloves rather than traditional laser guns, and lightweight vest adorned with capes, transforming those taking part into superheroes.

Craig used advice from Business Gateway Falkirk to get started and transformed the 5000 sq. ft former retail unit with support from the Ogilvie Group in two months.

Already looking for a second venue, he wants to establish arenas throughout Scotland.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to run my own business so after trying out a similar game on holiday I decided to give up my accountancy traineeship to focus on launching Wee Heroes. My initial research showed that no one else was using the tech I wanted to in the UK so I found a supplier, began searching for a venue, and then used advice from Business Gateway to help with the employment and interview process when taking on my staff.

Craig will head a team of ten in his hero support team, as well as staffing the 40-seater café.

He added: “Wee Heroes is giving me the opportunity to fulfil a dream and I’m excited by the potential of the business.”

Stephen Land, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Wee Heroes is an exciting addition to our town centre. It will attract people from across central Scotland, breathing new life into the High Street.

“Craig has big plans for his business, and although he has just turned 19 he is determined to quickly grow his venture into the next big thing. He came to us with a robust business plan and financial forecasts so our advice has focused on expanding his understanding of business, helping him find the right staff and enhancing his management skills.”

For more information on Wee Heroes visit https://weeheroes.co.uk/.

Business Gateway Falkirk is based in Falkirk Stadium. To find out how the local team can help your business visit www.bgateway.com/falkirk or call 01324 808266.