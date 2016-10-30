Council in running for Scottish job diversity prize

Falkirk Council has made it into the final of next month’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Organised by Skills Development Scotland, the awards feature the Promoting Diversity Employer of the Year category and Falkirk Council’s good work with apprentices and other employees has led to a place on the shortlist.

Ian Gilchrist, principal officer at the council’s employment and training unit, said: “It has been shown giving people skills early in their career leads to significantly higher lifetime earnings.

“Falkirk Council aims to be an equal opportunities employer by creating an environment where all forms of discrimination are unacceptable. This ethos is embedded in the workforce planning and recruitment processes and through targeted employability programmes, such as recruiting males into childcare.

“We don’t show favouritism. Jobs are always given to the best person, but we do try to even the playing field.”