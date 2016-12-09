College says ‘da’ to Russian firm’s deal

Forth Valley College has signed an exciting partnership deal with a Russian petrochemical giant.

College principal Dr Ken Thomson made the joint working proposal official last week when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding along with Victor Kuklinov, advisor to the chief operating officer of SIBUR, Russia’s largest integrated gas processing and petrochemicals company.

A team from SIBUR visited the college in September to find out more about Modern Apprenticeship training on offer.

Dr Thomson said: “We’re delighted to announce an official partnership with SIBUR and are confident we have the expertise and knowledge to support the high quality training they are looking for on a range of initiatives.

“This is an exciting collaboration which will deliver significant benefits for both organisations.”

FVC and SIBUR have already begun their first joint initiative – a two week training programme launched last month which will help SIBUR implement a corporate vocational management system.

Mr Kuklinov added: “Working with Forth Valley College and their experience and knowledge in delivering vocational training, will enable us to implement best practice in the delivery of our own Modern Apprenticeship programme contributing to the professional development of our staff.

“I hope that our cooperation with Forth Valley College will be productive.”