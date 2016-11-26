College gets behind windfarm apprenticeships

A partnership between Forth Valley College and EDF ENS UK has led to two men from the Falkirk area securing Modern Apprenticeships.

EDF ENS UK looks after the operation and maintenance of wind farms while EDF Energy Renewables owns and operates 31 wind farms across the UK, including the Burnhead wind farm near Slamannan.

Kieran Tomlinson (23) from Laurieston and Andrew Armstrong (24) from Brightons started with the company as engineering technician MAs in August.

Kieran, said: “It’s brilliant. My only regret is not getting on this MA programme sooner. Working with EDF ENS UK and studying at Forth Valley College makes it all worth it.”

Andrew, said: “The more I find out about what our role entails the more excited I get. I am looking forward to getting the head down and seeing how far I can go.

“I would definitely recommend the college and EDF ENS UK to anyone thinking about doing an MA.”