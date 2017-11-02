Clearwater set to make big splash

Engineering firm Clearwater Controls Ltd will make waves in international markets following a six-figure deal with UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).

The Grangemouth-based business has received both loan and equity backing from UKSE, a Tata Steel subsidiary set up to further economic growth in traditional steel communities.

The funding package is one of the largest to ever be awarded by UKSE and will be used specifically to assist the company increase operations, both within the UK and across the world, and could lead to an increase in staff numbers for the firm.

Since it was founded in 2012, Clearwater Controls Ltd has received widespread industry acclaim for its device which prevents blockages in wastewater pipes.

Developed in partnership with Scottish Water, the Deragger is the only intelligent product of its kind available in the market. Its real-time detection mechanism provides an efficient solution to wet-wipe type obstructions by removing detrimental materials before they cause harm.

Clearwater managing director Simon Crompton said: “This is an exciting time for our organisation. We have started to build a presence in the USA, and have opportunities developing in Europe and Australia.

“This funding will be crucial in helping us to increase our international penetration. We are grateful to UKSE for believing in us and giving us the support we need to expand.”