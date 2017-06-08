Catwalk run away success at awards

Picking up the prize for having Scotland’s Best Fashion Boutique were the family team behind Falkirk’s Catwalk.

Picking up the prize for having Scotland’s Best Fashion Boutique were the family team behind Falkirk’s Catwalk.

Owner Pauline Spiers, along with sister Louise Brown and daughter Janine Myles, were delighted with their success at Scotland’s Business Awards grand final held in Glasgow.

The event saw 350 finalists from across Scotland battling it out for a variety of titles.

With the Princes Street store being named top in the category at last year’s Stirling and Falkirk Business Awards, Pauline and her team were invited along to the grand final.

She said: “We were delighted and surprised to win, particularly as it is all based on a customer vote and we were up against others from all over the country. Since the result was announced, our customers have been getting in touch with ‘well done’ messages, as well as sending cards and flowers, which is lovely.

“Also, our reputation is for wedding attire so it was great to be recognised as a fashion boutique because we do have lots of people coming in for tops, trousers and dresses.”

When she was looking to set up a business 13 years ago, Pauline recognised there was a gap in the Falkirk market for occasionwear.

Opening her shop with only two members of staff, it has now grown to ten and she has expanded into the neighbouring premises, as well as launching the Dressing Rooms in Grangemouth.

She added: “Catwalk’s success is all done to my staff and the great service they give to everyone who walks through the doors.”