Caring apprentices in college’s first

Forth Valley College’s first cohort of Health and Social Care Foundation Apprentices (FA) have graduated after completing their two-year qualification.

The six students – Chloe Galbraith (17), Lucy Hammerton (18) and Jenna Hannigan (17) from Larbert High School and Gayle Robertson (17), Zoe Sinclair (18) and Rebecca Townsend (17) from Bo’ness Academy – started their FAs while at high school through the Pathfinder programme, but have now left school.

The students will receive SQA and Skills Development Scotland (SDS) certification in August 2017 and the college held a special presentation ceremony for them on Tuesday.

Nicola McArthur, Curriculum manager in care, health and sport, said: “The group have worked incredibly hard undertaking significant work place experience as part of this, whilst also in their senior phase of school.

Forth Valley College is now offering S5 pupils from local schools the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship.