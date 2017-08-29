Capturing unicorn magic

A mum has started her own business making children’s fairytale fantasies come true and giving them the chance to meet a real live unicorn.

Sandy Trimmer, who is also a talented photographer, started The Unicorn Experience after she did a photo-shoot for her own daughter Amy.

The Unicorn Experience by Sandy Trimmer

Now, with help from pony Pumpkin, she is putting smiles on plenty of little faces around the Falkirk area and capturing the magical moments on film for all time.

Sandy said: “I have worked in school nurseries and day nurseries for several years and love watching children gain self-confidence, learn through play and particularly enjoy seeing how endless a child’s imagination is.”

When children arrive for their Unicorn Experience they get acquainted with Pumpkin as a pony, then make a wish for him to become a unicorn and – thanks to the addition of a horn – he becomes one in the blink of an eye.

Visit www.facebook.com/theunicornexperience for more information.