Business fayre was  a roaring success

A jobs fayre at Forth Valley College organised by the Falkirk district’s two MSPs was attended by around 600 people this week.

The event by Angus MacDonald and Michael Matheson attracted 27 exhibitors from potential employers and training providers to local, national and international organisations and representation from the third sector for volunteering opportunities.

Among the exhibitors were Forth Ports, Ineos, Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Cloybank, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, Malcolm Allan, the NHS, Police Scotland, the Salvation Army, DWP and Falkirk Council.

Mr MacDonald said: “The route to employment or further training can be daunting, and can certainly be tricky to negotiate, some people can find it difficult to know where to start.

“However, so long as someone has come along to the jobs fayre and found an opportunity to begin their path into work or further training then we can say we have helped identify a pathway towards someone’s future and that is what matters most.”

Mr Matheson said the aim was to “make a real difference to the employment prospects of people across Falkirk District” and thanks all the exhibitors.

He added: “We believe we achieved that by bringing together local jobseekers, or those looking for a different career or education path, with our 27 exhibitors on Monday, and hope it will result in many positive outcomes.”