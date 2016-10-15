Building a career is a ‘pizza’ cake

A new Modern Apprenticeship programme has all the required ingredients to build a future for over 200 young people.

Scottish minister for employability and training Jamie Hepburn visited Falkirk’s Pizza Hut restaurant to launch the scheme, which has the popular chain of eateries pledging to support 250 apprenticeships over the next five years.

Mr Hepburn said: “Modern apprentices make a real contribution to our economy and I am pleased large organisations like Pizza Hut see the real benefits they bring to their business.

“It was a great pleasure to meet some of their modern apprentices.”

Pizza Hut marketing director Kathryn Austin added: “The hospitality industry is the fourth largest employer in the UK, which means we have a responsibility to help grow and develop the next generation.

“Our people are our greatest asset and we want to equip them with the right skills to succeed for their future.”