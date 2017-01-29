Broxburn Jobcentre to be axed

Broxburn Job Centre is to shut, in the latest swathe of closures to be announced as part of the UK government’s cash-cutting cull of the service.

The centre at East Main Street is listed in a roster issued on Thursday - when mainstream news reports were still badging Grangemouth Jobcentre as also set for closure.

In fact this is an error that was the result of a government blunder, for which the DWP has apologised.

As reported online in Falkirk Herald yesterday both Grangemouth and Falkirk Jobcentres are being retained.

Scottish Employability minister Jamie Hepburn MSP has slammed the way closures have been handled as “shambolic”.

The UK government argues that “streamlining” the service through closures will create a resource more in line with modern internet use.