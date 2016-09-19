Boundary change cuts out two councillors

Two councillor roles will be cut from Falkirk Council areas following recommendations from the Scottish Boundary Commission.

The Commission published recommendations for changes to councillor numbers and ward boundaries in May, following completion of its fifth periodic review of local government electoral arrangements.

Now Scottish Ministers have agreed to cut two councillors from the Falkirk area, one from Falkirk South and one from Grangemouth, leaving three councillors each to serve in the two wards and 30 councillors to serve the Falkirk Council area.

Council leader Craig Martin said: “It’s very disappointing. Both the Labour Group and the SNP Group objected to these recommendations. Both wards are areas of deprivation but ministers still think it’s okay to reduce the number of councillors.”

The Boundary Commission came up with its recommendations after a two-year review of electoral arrangements.