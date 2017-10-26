Bigger B&M for Stenhousemuir

A popular store is on the move to cope with customer demand.

B&M has announced it will be opening a bigger and better Bargains and Garden Centre store in Stenhousemuir, replacing the current store in the village.

Following feedback from regular customers that they wanted a bigger shop and even more products than currently provided at the premises in Hallam Road, store bosses have today confirmed that they will be moving into a bigger unit on Tryst Road.

The store currently employ 20 colleagues but the bigger space will see them creating an additional 15 jobs, as well as 20 temporary positions.

The current store will close in late November and the new store will undergo a comprehensive internal and external make over programme before opening its doors on Wednesday, November 29.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

Kevin Troy, store manager of B&M Stenhousemuir: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”