Bar running free bingo bus

A licensee of a pub is turning back the clock and running a free bus so people around the Denny and Bonnybridge communities can get to the bingo.

Barry Frame (32), who runs Bar 209 (formerly The Songbird) in Denny, says he wants to “bring back” some community when families enjoyed days out in a pub when they organised activities.

The pub has recently been granted an early morning license to allow children in the function suite, indoor sports and games as well as an adult license for stag and hen parties.

Barry has teamed up with childhood friend Ross Bryans of Bryans Coaches who will supply the bus for Barry to drive and do the pick-ups.

Barry said: “As a local Denny boy I have always felt that since the bingo closed its doors some years ago there has always been an empty void in Denny and a lack of community spirit as people from Denny and the surrounding areas would all meet at the hall.

“Bryan totally agreed that Denny is needing things like this and kindly donated the bus for free which I’ll drive as I used to work for my dad’s company and did the bingo run on a Sunday.

The bus route will cover stops in Banknock, Longcroft, Bonnybridge, High Bonnybridge, Allandale, Denny and Dunipace.

Barry added: “We will be using the latest technology to deliver the bingo and the bus will take you there and bring you back home after the bingo.

“We have had so many comments from people in the community who are overwhelmed and really excited about this.”