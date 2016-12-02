Baby Steps for new social enterprise

A new store is opening up in Falkirk town centre to lend a helping hand in more ways than one in time for Christmas.

Baby Steps @Watch US Grow is a social enterprise that offers affordable goods for newborns, but the firm is also providing inclusive employment for adults with disabilities.

With Christmas just around the corner and money tight at this time of year, the shop in Kirk Wynd is stocking high quality, reasonably priced range from baths to buggies, cots to changing units and everything in between.

Baby Steps’ Claire Davis said: “Baby Steps is part of the Watch US Grow charity, which offers training opportunities for people with disabilities in its garden in Palacerigg Country Park in Cumbernauld. We also have sister social enterprise Nursery Needs in Kilsyth.

“At the same time we help local families by providing low cost high quality children’s nursery equipment.”

There’s also an opportunity for people to be philanthropic and donate unwanted goods that will find a good home elsewhere.

Claire added: “Baby Steps also provides a really useful alternative for families keen to recycle their much loved baby equipment and expect to divert around 60 tonnes from landfill.

“We can also take your no longer needed children’s equipment, so if you would like to donate, please give us a call and we can arrange to uplift your donation.”

Baby Steps will open its doors on Wednesday (December 7). For more information call (01324) 639800.