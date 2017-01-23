Assurance sought on jobs

Jobs must be protected if a franchise partner is found for Falkirk’s main post office, according to an MSP.

Michael Matheson has written to the Post Office voicing concerns after news of the plans for the Garrison Place office were revealed last week.

The Falkirk West MSP said: “The news that the post office is to be franchised will be concerning, not only for the general public but also for the staff who work there.

“I have written to the Post Office to seek assurances that every possible effort will be taken to protect the jobs of staff and the services they provide to the people of Falkirk.

“Is it important that whoever is awarded the franchise must give a guarantee that it will maintain and improve the services already provided. Anything less would not be acceptable.”

Last week, the Post Office revealed the branch was one of 37 across the UK it was seeking a partner for.

Officials said the plans would underpin their commitment to “give communities in every part of the country access to essential services”.

However, union bosses warned it could see the loss of 300 jobs.