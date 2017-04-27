Asda shoppers give boost to charities

Nine community groups in Falkirk are celebrating after being awarded grants totalling more than £2700 from Asda stores, as part of the Green Token Given donations.

Strathcarron Hospice, Forth Valley Sensory Centre and Grangemouth Amateur Swimming Club all received £500 while six more groups bagged £200 each from the scheme.

They were: Falkirk Foodbank; Carron Primary Parent Teacher Council; Falkirk Autistic Bairns; Forth Valley Sensory Centre; Forth Valley Visually Impaired Bowlers; and Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health.

The Green Token Given scheme allows Asda customers to pick groups and causes close to their hearts to gain funding boosts.