Another big store closing in High Street

Another large store is closing in Falkirk’s town centre.

‘Closing down sale’ signs have appeared in the window of Poundstretchers informing shoppers the shop is to close.

The news comes just weeks after neighbour BHS, whose old unit is two doors down in Callendar Square, closed for good as the company folded after going into administration with the loss of over 20 jobs locally.

Charity shop, Age Scotland, which sits in between the two large units has also shut, meaning there will now be three units in a row that will be empty.

It’s not clear how many jobs are at risk due to the Poundstretchers closure. The company has not responded to The Falkirk Herald for comment.

Alex Fleming, manager of Falkirk’s BID group Falkirk Delivers, believes the unit will be attractive for a new retailer to hopefully move into soon.

She said: “Unfortunately this is a national strategy from Poundstretchers not to renew leases when they are up. I was up in Aberdeen recently and they are doing the same thing to their store in Union Street there.

“It is a blow for that end of the town coming hot on the demise of BHS, which was one of the long established stores in Falkirk. I am guessing the Poundstretchers unit is the type that we don’t have too much trouble trying to lease.”

Ms Fleming added: “We are currently sitting above nine per cent vacancy rate which is below the Scottish average and I am sure there are other national retailers out there who can invest in Falkirk.

“We have to make sure that Falkirk is a clean, vibrant and welcoming place to attract these retailers.”

The east end of the town centre has been a source of concern for some time and the issue of a lack of investment in this part of town has been ongoing for over 10 years.

Despite B&M and KFC moving in recently, concern remains over the dilapidated state of the bus station and surrounding area which has been labelled an “embarrassment” to the town.

