Alexander Taylor is a UK leader

A Bonnybridge estate agency is celebrating its first decade in style after being nominated for a top accolade.

Managing director Alyson Lowe set up Alexander Taylor Estate Agents in 2007 after 24 years experience of selling new properties.

Next month she will be heading to London for the EA Masters 2017 – and to discover her company’s rating in an industry guide which promotes the top agencies in the UK.

After a vigorous vetting procedure, including visits from three mystery clients, she is delighted by the recognition as one of the top 20 per cent in the country.

Alyson said: “We opened in August 2007 and have come through one of the worst recessions in our time, again through determination and persistence we have succeeded and have an excellent reputation in all aspects of property sales.

“This award has recognised our consistency to our core values and is another huge step forward not only for our business but for the business sector and community of Falkirk.”