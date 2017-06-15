A trio of tasty new businesses bring big food boost to the area

Restaurants and cafes in the Falkirk area can be like buses – you wait for a while and then three come along at once.

Not only has the vacant property in Vicar Street, which was once home to tapas specialist La Banca, been bought up by an award-winning Indian restaurant business, but the former Forth Valley Butcher’s premises in Lint Riggs is about to open its doors again as a coffee house.

And if that was not enough, Camelon can also boast a spicy new eatery of its own in Glasgow Road.

After much speculation over who was moving in to replace La Banca, which closed its doors for good in January, it was confirmed this week by property owner Alan Milliken – and by the signs put up outside the building – that it will re-open as the Bukharah Indian restaurant, with the added bonus of the addition of the Bilberry Cocktail Bar next door.

Mr Milliken told The Falkirk Herald: “They presently have both business in Glasgow’s Lorne Hotel in Glasgow and have operated for many years winning a number of awards. They are at this stage planning to open at the end of the month.”

Also close to opening its doors is the Riggs Coffee House, which is still in the process of being fitted out for customers and will provide even more choice for shoppers who want to drop in for some refreshment and a snack.

Camelon now has its own branch of UK flame grilled chicken masters Pepe’s Piri Piri and this latest addition to the highly successful chain of fast food outlets, which has been advertising locally for staff for the last few weeks, appears to be close to opening too.

The premises states it will be operating from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week so chicken connoisseurs will soon have a viable alternative to KFC and Nandos on their hands.