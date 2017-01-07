A touch of magic at awards event

Two Slimming World consultants have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Lisa White and Stuart Malcolm were delighted to get a chance to meet Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Lisa, who runs a Slimming World group at Grahamston United Church, Falkirk, every Monday and Ettrick Dochart Community Hall, Hallglen, every Tuesday, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our members,” she added. “It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight.”

Stuart, who runs a group at The Chemical Workers Social Club (Fisons), Bo’ness, every Tuesday, agreed 2016 has been a big year for Slimming World and he hopes 2017 will be just as successful.