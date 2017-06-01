A place you can have your cake and eat it

A new business which opened last month in a rapidly regenerating Denny town centre has already earned itself a growing band of loyal customers.

The reason for Cupcake Corner’s success, and the Davies Row shop’s main mission, can be summed up in the short, snappy poem written on the wall of the premises – “Our cupcakes are yummy, the coffee’s good too, whilst you enjoy both, we’ll amuse the kids for you”.

The brainchild of former bank manager Angela Gallagher, not only does Cupcake Corner create and serve up its’ very own delicious sweet and savoury snacks, it also offers a nursery service which allows customers to relax, safe in the knowledge their little ones will be well looked after and entertained by the business’s fully qualified childcare staff.

Angela said: “We offer 45 minute sessions where people can enjoy their coffee and cakes. Believe me, when you’re a parent those 45 minutes are like gold dust. The children can get busy designing their own cupcake drawings and other fun activities.”

Following advice from Falkirk Business Gateway, Angela has not looked back, assembling a dedicated team around her – including daughter Kerrie Gallagher, a qualified playroom worker, and baker Sam Scobbie.

Cupcake Corner also serves up scones and a range of sandwiches, toasties and paninis.

“We wanted to keep it quite simple,” said Angela. “In the winter we will serve up soup too.”