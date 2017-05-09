A pizza good news for town

Fast food giant Domino’s has opened an outlet in Bonnybridge serving up 25 local jobs.

The new store at 24 High Street is bringing employment opportunities for pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

There’s also an online offer for cheaper pizza to celebrate the opening.

Domino’s operations director Ricky Kandola said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Bonnybridge and we’re celebrating the opening by offering 50 per cent off when you spend £30 or more online.

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Bonnybridge, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”

Domino’s offers employees full training ranging from dough management and food hygiene for pizza makers through to road safety for all delivery drivers.

The company says many of its recruits go on to management positions within two years and has been recognised as an Age Positive Employer Champion, which welcomes applicants of all ages.

Anyone interested in applying for a job should contact the store on (01324) 812777.

The shop is open from 11am-11pm, seven days a week.