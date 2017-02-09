A big bite of success at top awards

Local butchers have flown the flag for Falkirk at the Butchers Q Guild Smithfield Awards – regarded as one of the toughest product evaluation tests in the land.

Patricks of Camelon and Thomas Johnston Quality Butchers were among the winners who received awards from acclaimed food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles earlier this month.

Patricks of Camelon clinched the burger class diamond award for the best burger in the UK with its lamb and mint variety and the majority of the shop’s eight other gold awards fell to lamb-based products including lamb and mint sausages and lamb curry.

Patricks was represented at the awards by brother James and Jon Patrick.

James said: “We are always looking to both inspire and surprise our customers by coming up with fresh and innovative ideas for new products of the highest quality, not only lamb, but also across all our meat ranges and all year long.”

Thomas Johnston Quality Butchers, of Falkirk’s Cow Wynd, claimed five gold awards for its steak burger, lamb roast in mint marinade, and gluten-free products including black pudding and haggis.

Richard Johnston said: “Our low-fat steak burger has already won multiple accolades. It was voted best in Britain twice and has also gained two diamond awards. The black pudding is a new product for us in our gluten-free range, which is growing in popularity among our customers.”