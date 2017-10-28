Bus links to Forth Valley Royal Hospital ‘to improve’

First Midland Bluebird Limited is bringing in extra journeys on routes serving Forth Valley Royal Hospital from Monday, November 6.

But the company has made it clear that long term commitment to the link with Antonshill will depend on how heavily the service is used.

The changes, said to have followed customer feedback, include timetable changes on Service 38 to improve reliability and to suit shift change times at the hospital.

Service 7 will meanwhile operate to a revised route and timetable to extend some off peak journeys from Antonshill to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The firm says it will monitor customer numbers on the renewed link between the hospital (pictured) and Antonshill “in the hope that previously low uptake can be reversed and the link permanently established”.

Managing director Andrew Jarvis said: ““These changes build on the improvements we have already made to services in the Falkirk area this year and we hope they will encourage even more customers to choose the bus for their daily commute and for leisure and shopping.”

Mark Craske, Travel Manager for NHS Forth Valley, said: “We welcome any changes which increase access to the hospital and these improved bus links will benefit staff, patients and visitors, particularly staff who regularly work shifts.

The changes to the hospital services follow improvements to other local services earlier this year.

Service 2A from Falkirk was extended beyond Dunipace to Stirling and the University of Stirling, and a direct bus service from Bonnybridge to Stirling was introduced.

There were also revised timetables for Service 3 (Falkirk Wheel – Grangemouth), Service 4/4A (Camelon Ochiltree Terrace – Grangemouth) and Service 4B (Croy - Grangemouth), with services 3 and 4/4A/4B now operating at a 20 minute frequency.

