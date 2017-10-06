Bus firm makes u-turn on decision to offer Bo’ness service

A new bus link connecting Bo’ness with Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow has been launched.

Scottish Citylink has rerouted its 909 bus service to pick up passengers at three different stops in the town – Drum Farm Lane, Richmond Terrace and Livingstone Drive this week.

The move follows the success of the Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association (BACBA) which started running its C19 service to and from Edinburgh in May after bus links were cut and commuters were left with limited access into the city.

Last year Citylink were approached by residents to take up the service but it was felt at that time the move would have a negative impact on existing customers.

However, a change in ticketing and reduced delays elsewhere on the route have enabled a u-turn, Citylink said.

Rab Jeffrey, secretary of the BACBA group, believes the success of the community has forced other bus companies to look again at the route.

He said: “You cannot be upset as they are delivering the service that you asked for in the first place.

“I do not know if it will affect us greatly. I hope that we have got a strong customer base to keep it going.

“We believe that part of their reasoning behind their decision has been the success of the community bus.

“If we can say anything it is that the community bus has been an enabler as we have got the bigger companies to get themselves into gear.”

A spokesperson for Citylink said: “There are six journeys Monday to Friday and five on Saturday. Three of the journeys will continue through to Glasgow after Stirling meaning that passengers can buy a ticket from anywhere along the route to Glasgow and remain on the same coach.”

He added: “We engage with the communities we serve on an ongoing basis and would welcome any feedback on the recent changes.”